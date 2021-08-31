Reports: Patriots release QB Cam Newton

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cam Newton era has apparently come to an end in New England.
Reports Tuesday morning indicate the Patriots have parted ways with the quarterback after a little more than a year.
The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride was first to report the news, and it was soon confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The move clears a path to the starting role for rookie Mac Jones, who was selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.