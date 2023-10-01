PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Where is Juju? Zeke’s revenge game? What do you do with Micah Parsons?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
by: Derwin Worrell
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox, and Derwin Worrell discuss the big topics before kickoff.
Where is Juju? Zeke’s revenge game? What do you do with Micah Parsons?
To watch more segments from the show, click here.