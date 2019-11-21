Watch Live
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots vs Cowboys game

New England Nation

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots vs Cowboys game

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter