New England Patriots announce joint practice sessions with Philadelphia Eagles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have announced their plans for joint preseason practice sessions with the Eagles in Philadelphia.

The practice sessions taking place on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 at times that have yet to be announced. While joint practices were not allowed in the 2020 preseason due to the pandemic, the New England team has held several over the past few years.

The Patriots last participated in a joint practice session in 2019, taking on the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions in Nashville and Detroit respectfully. They hosted the Eagles during a joint session in 2014 preseason.