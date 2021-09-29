New England Patriots fan buys billboard to troll Coach Belichick

(WWLP) – An angry New England Patriots fan bought a billboard on the road that leads to Gillette Stadium, one that takes a shot at Head Coach Bill Belichick for not keeping Tom Brady on the team.

This is right ahead of Bradys’ return to Gillette on Sunday to face off against the patriots as a Buccaneer.

The image seemingly depicts Belichick as an owl, next to a goat that represents Brady, who is commonly known as “THE GOAT’ or “Greatest Of All Time.”

You can catch Brady’s homecoming game this Sunday on 22News. Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m.