New England Patriots fans react to Cam Newton signing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s official! Cam Newton will be the Patriots starting quarterback in week one of the NFL season.

Head Coach Bill Belichick insisted throughout training camp that there was a competition for the starter’s job between the former MVP and second-year QB Jarrett Stidham.

Newton signed with the Pats in July, after Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Though he has a different skill set than his 6-time champion predecessor, Pats fans such as Northhampton resident, Keith Larkin, think Cam will do just fine in New England.

Larkin told 22News, “Brady is the GOAT but Cam is a totally different player he brings a lot to the table. Nice to have a mobile guy, he has a cannon for an arm so I hope he does a good job.”

Cam and the Patriots will have their first test in the regular season when taking on The Miami Dolphins September 13, at 1 p.m.