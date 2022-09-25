FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots home opener against the Baltimore Ravens is on Sunday at 1:00p.m.

Just a few hours away from game time and Pats fans are fired up looking to go to 2-1 on the season against a really solid squad from Baltimore lead by former MVP Lamar Jackson. Following a second week win in Pittsburgh, the Patriots are back home for the first time this regular season hosting the 1-1 Baltimore Ravens.

Fans are pouring into the parking lot to tailgate and look forward to what should be a back-and-forth matchup between two familiar foes. Gillette Stadium is expecting a sell out today with over 65,000 fans, most of whom want to see a Patriots win and thrilling atmosphere inside and out of the stadium.

Sunday’s game is the first of eight regular season home games for New England, all of which is creating excitement across the state. 22News will have the highlights on the game at 6:00, 10:00, and 11:00p.m. tonight.