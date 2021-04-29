New England Patriots pick Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with No. 15 pick

(WWLP) – A big night for the NFL. 

The first round of the draft is winding down at this hour, and with some normalcy.

The NFL allowed some prospects and fans to attend the draft festivities which took place in Cleveland, Ohio. To no surprise, Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback out of Clemson, was selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.  

The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones as their number 15 overall.

There are a few Massachusetts natives to watch; Tight end Pat Freiermuth out of Penn State, UMass Amherst Linemen, Larnel Coleman, and Merrimack College’s Sam Cooper.

The draft continues through Saturday. 

