FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – A new era is going to begin in Foxborough on Wednesday when the Patriots officially announce Jerod Mayo as the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Mayo will have some legendary shoes to fill, as he’s taking the place of Bill Belichick, one of the greatest coaches in the game’s history, and before him, there was Pete Carroll and Bill Parcells. Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins.

Mayo has been on the Patriots coaching staff since 2019, calling plays for a defense that has remained very solid, despite the team woes the last couple of years. Mayo was drafted by the Patriots 10th overall in 2008, and it has been less than 10 years since his retirement in 2016. He’s about to become the youngest head coach in the NFL.

The Patriots will host an introductory press conference to announce Jerod Mayo as the head coach on Wednesday at noon. 22News will have coverage of the event.