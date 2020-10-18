New England Patriots to play against Denver Broncos Sunday, Cam Newton returns as starting quarterback

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – After being postponed twice due to COVID-19 cases among players, the New England Patriots are set to play the Broncos Sunday afternoon in Foxborough.

This game was supposed to be played last Sunday but due to multiple COVID-19 cases on the team, the game was then postponed to Monday then rescheduled to Sunday. It’s been confirmed that the game will be played Sunday afternoon.

Cam Newton will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots. Newton and Stephon Gilmore, who also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, will both be back in the lineup Sunday. Both are medically cleared after coming off the COVID-19/reserve list. This will be Cam’s first game since Week 3 against the Raiders.

Patriots do have some inactive players though going into the Broncos game. Offensive guard Shaq Mason and defensive lineman Derek Rivers were both placed on the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week.

A win against the Broncos would put the Patriots over .500 and bring their record to 3-2.