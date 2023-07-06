CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is once again the channel for pre-season New England Patriots games!

WWLP-22News will broadcast all three of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

August 10 at 7:00 p.m. – Houston Texans at New England

– Houston Texans at New England August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers

– New England at Green Bay Packers August 25 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Tennessee Titans

22News is also set to air the September 17th regular season Patriots game during NBC’s Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins will travel to New England.

The first Patriots home game in Foxboro is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10th. Tom Brady will be returning to Gillette Stadium that night to be honored.