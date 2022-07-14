Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast all three of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

New England Patriots preseason games

Thursday: August 11 at 7:00 p.m. – New York Giants at New England

– New York Giants at New England Friday: August 19 at 7:00 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England

– Carolina Panthers at New England Friday: August 26 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders

22News is also set to air two regular season Patriots games. On November 24th, the New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled for a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Then, on Sunday, December 18th, the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.

Where to watch the Patriots on 22News

Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1

Comcast channels 5 & 822

Charter channels 9 & 787

DirecTV channel 22

DISH channel 22

New England Patriots Schedule