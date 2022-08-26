Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast the pre-season New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders game Friday at 8 p.m.

22News is also set to air two regular-season Patriots games. On November 24th, the New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled for a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Then, on Sunday, December 18th, the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned to be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.

Where to watch the Patriots on 22News

Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1

Comcast channels 5 & 822

Charter channels 9 & 787

DirecTV channel 22

DISH channel 22

New England Patriots Schedule