Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast the pre-season New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders game Friday at 8 p.m.
22News is also set to air two regular-season Patriots games. On November 24th, the New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled for a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Then, on Sunday, December 18th, the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned to be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.
Where to watch the Patriots on 22News
- Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1
- Comcast channels 5 & 822
- Charter channels 9 & 787
- DirecTV channel 22
- DISH channel 22
New England Patriots Schedule
- Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS)
- Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS)
- Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX)
- Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS)
- Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX)
- Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS)
- Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)
- Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)
- Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)
- WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK
- Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)
- Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)
- Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)
- Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)
- Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)
- Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)
- Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)
- Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)