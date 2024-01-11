CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though we knew this day was a possibility it’s still a little shocking that Bill Belichick will no longer be coaching the Patriots.

Bill Belichick is leaving Foxboro as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history with 24 seasons, six championships, nine trips to the Super Bowl, 17 division titles, and 266 wins. It’s been quite a ride for Bill Belichick, the Patriots, and their fans. A ride that’s had way more ups than downs.

Belichick was hired by Robert Kraft in 2000 after a flirtation with the New York Jets and a pedestrian stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, where he lost more than he won.

After going 5 and 11 in his first season it all turned around when franchise Quarterback Drew Bledsoe got hurt and backup Tom Brady took over. The collaboration of Brady and Belichick led to three Super Bowl wins in the next four seasons and established a winning legacy that continued for 20 seasons in all with a total of six Super Bowl titles, and 17 division titles.

There were a couple of scandals known as Spygate and then Deflate-gate along the way that slightly tarnished the culture known as “The Patriot Way” but the winning continued until Brady, the three-time MVP, left for Tampa Bay via free agency in 2020.

The Patriots have only made the playoffs once in their four seasons without Brady and what started as a decline ended in a plummet this past year as New England finished last in the AFC East for the first time since 2000, Belichick’s first year on the job.

There has been speculation all season about his future with the team and now it has become official.

Thanks to a 4 and 13 record in 2023, the Patriots will have the number 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but it will be someone else and not Bill Belichick who will be there calling the shots when New England is on the clock.

Don’t be surprised though if you see him again on the sidelines for another NFL team next season.