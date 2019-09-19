Brady limited in practice; Pats prep for lowly Jets

New England Patriots

by: Yianni Kourakis

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped up on the team’s injury report Wednesday, listed as “questionable” with a calf injury, but his teammates didn’t seem particularly worried about the 6-time Super Bowl Champion.

The Patriots will host the lowly New York Jets Sunday as heavy favorites.

Latest News:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Patriots info, NFL Standings, and team coverage on Patriots.com »

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter