Brady limited in practice; Pats prep for lowly Jets

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady popped up on the team’s injury report Wednesday, listed as “questionable” with a calf injury, but his teammates didn’t seem particularly worried about the 6-time Super Bowl Champion.
The Patriots will host the lowly New York Jets Sunday as heavy favorites.
