End of a disappointing season for Patriots

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a disappointing season for the New England Patriots — as they played their final game of the season this afternoon.

The Pats did take the victory today against the Jets at Gillette with a final score of 28 to 14.

There are a ton of question marks surrounding the team at almost every position. Will Cam Newton stay or go?

One Pats fan, Carlos Poreldo of Holyoke, expressed his disappointment, and suggested what it’ll take to turn things around next season.

“It’s not the best but I think if we get a good quarterback, we’ll do a lot better next year. I want to see them beat the Jets today, you know what I mean.”



The Pats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they finished the season with a 7 and 9 record.