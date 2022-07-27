FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Training camp is underway for the Patriots and thousands of fans were there in the shadow of Gillette Stadium to see them back on the field.

Quarterback Mac Jones was one of the first players on the field Wednesday morning. Head Coach Bill Belichick said he is excited about Jones in his second season.

Mac Jones is on the field @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/1Lta4Ykp0N — Taylor Knight (@TaylorKNews) July 27, 2022

This is the first season since 2019 that the Patriots know who their starting quarterback is going to be into training camp. However, they still have no offensive coordinator. Belichick said he may not even name one, he said he’s “not big on titles.”

Matt Patricia and Joe Jones were seen working with the offense Wednesday morning. Training camp continues through Saturday this week. Then the pads go on next Monday.

The Patriots open up the pre-season at home against the New York Giants on August 11th, a game you can see right here on 22News.