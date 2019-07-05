Former Patriots linebacker, Tedy Bruschi, recovering from stroke

(WWLP) – Former New England Patriots linebacker, Tedy Bruschi, is recovering from a stroke.

The Bruschi family released a statement Friday on the Tedy’s Team Twitter, the linebacker’s charity. The statement said Tedy suffered a stroke Thursday.

He was able to recognize warning signs such as arm weakness, face drooping, and speech difficulties immediately, his family said. He is currently at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro recovering.

The family extended gratitude for fan’s ongoing encouragement and asked for privacy.

This is Brushi’s second stroke. He suffered his first stroke in 2005 while still playing for the team.