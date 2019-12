New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N’Keal Harry, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots face the Houston Texans in an AFC Division match-up Sunday night.

The Texans (7-4), have lost eight straight to New England (10-1), while the Patriots have been held to 20 points or fewer in three straight games.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Sunday night.

"Coach always says football season starts after Thanksgiving." pic.twitter.com/6QJumce6hY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 1, 2019