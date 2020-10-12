How the postponement of Patriots and Broncos game is shaking up the entire NFL schedule

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 15: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of now the New England Patriots are still scheduled to play the Denver Broncos Sunday after their originally scheduled game was moved twice due to players testing positive for COVID-19.

Five weeks into the NFL season the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused the NFL to create a new schedule for a good part of the league. In addition to this, Patriots/Broncos matchup coming up Sunday, seven other games will be moved impacting six other teams due to this postponement.

NFL announces #DENvsNE will be played on 10/18 at 1:00 PM



More NFL schedule changes: https://t.co/zKgQxb6P4i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2020

Sunday’s news marks the third game moved to a different week this season stemming from positive COVID-19 test results. This all took place after Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton, practice-squad defensive lineman Bill Murray and 2019 NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 in a one week span.

This past weekend, a fourth Patriots player tested positive, leading the NFL to shut down their training facility and postpone Monday’s Patriots – Broncos game to the following week.

A series of events that’s lead to some frustration and confusion for local Pats fans.

“It’s extremely frustrating. One of the things I like every year is to watch the Patriots and football games and it’s sad to see these games get rescheduled and maybe canceled.”

The Patriots were supposed to be on a bye week leading up to this Sunday while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. Because of this switch the Dolphins – Broncos game is being rescheduled.

The Patriots are scheduled to be off for the next two days. No word yet if Gilmore and Newton will be suiting in Sunday’s game.