FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – In one of the most bizarre finishes to a NFL game you’re ever likely to see, the Las Vegas Raiders beat the New England Patriots 30-24 on Sunday in dramatic fashion.

In a crucial game for the Patriots’ playoff hopes, New England literally threw away the game and now many are calling Sunday’s defeat the worst in franchise history, on the final play of the 4th quarter with the score tied at 24, the Patriots attempted to win the game with a series of laterals, rather than heading safely into overtime. One of those laterals, pitched by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, was intercepted by former Patriot Chandler Jones who took it to the end zone for the game-winner.

“It was an unbelievable game, never seen anything like it before. I’ve been watching football for 50 years, they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, and they don’t deserve to even be in the same ballpark with the rest of those teams. It was a horrible game, hope it never happens again.” Craig Perkins of Springfield

This late-game meltdown, which included allowing two touchdowns in the last 40 seconds, took the Patriots out of the playoffs and on the outside looking in one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins with just three weeks to go.

The Patriots play next on Saturday at home against a surging Bengals team in what is a must-win if New England wants to make the playoffs.