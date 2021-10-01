(WWLP) – Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick held a video conference with news media ahead of Sunday’s game against Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 4 in the NFL features an all-time matchup coming to Foxborough. Tom Brady is returning for his first game as a visitor at Gillette Stadium and it’ll air live on 22News on Sunday Night Football.

All this week, 22News has been analyzing this historic game and what it means for Brady, Belichick, the Patriots, and fans all over New England.

"Our first prime time game of the year against the defending Super Bowl champs, it has all of the makings to be a highly competitive game."



Head coach Bill Belichick said he’s looking forward to the challenge of taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“Rob and Tom have done a lot for this organization, a lot for me, and I appreciate everything they’ve done,” he said. “I have a ton of respect for them, but this Sunday, we’re on opposite sides of the field. We’re going to do all we can to not make them enjoy the night.”

Belichick said the Bucs, who are also coming off a loss, always execute well offensively, both when it comes to the big things and the little things needed to do to win.

He also touched upon his relationship with Brady, which has been a topic of much speculation since Brady’s departure from New England in 2020.

“I think it’s good. It’s always been good,” Belichick said.

As for Brady mentioning he could play until the age of 50, Belichick said: “If anybody can do it, he probably can.”