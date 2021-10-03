LIVE: Patriots vs Buccaneers on 22News

(WWLP) – The most anticipated game in New England history, Tom Brady will make his first return to Gillette Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on 22News.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on 22News, expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL. They will also include a preview of the Sunday night matchup.

Kickoff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium begins at 8:20 p.m. New England is 7-2 all-time against the Buccaneers after earning a 19-14 triumph in 2017.

Watch Live: New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady is only 67 yards shy of the all-time NFL passing yards record. A win would also make him the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 teams. The Bucs are the favored by six and a half points. The Patriots lead the all-time series 7 wins to two, winning all four matchups during Brady’s career in New England. The Bucs haven’t beaten New England since 2000.