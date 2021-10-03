LIVE: Patriots vs Buccaneers on 22News

New England Patriots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The most anticipated game in New England history, Tom Brady will make his first return to Gillette Stadium with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on 22News.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on 22News, expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL. They will also include a preview of the Sunday night matchup.

Kickoff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium begins at 8:20 p.m. New England is 7-2 all-time against the Buccaneers after earning a 19-14 triumph in 2017.

Watch Live: New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady is only 67 yards shy of the all-time NFL passing yards record. A win would also make him the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 teams. The Bucs are the favored by six and a half points. The Patriots lead the all-time series 7 wins to two, winning all four matchups during Brady’s career in New England. The Bucs haven’t beaten New England since 2000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Donate Today