FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is reportedly headed back to New England.

According to the Boston Globe, Patricia will be joining the Patriots to assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles.

There’s no word on what kind of title he will have when he returns.

Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 until becoming the Lions head coach after the 2017 season.

He was fired last November after going 13-29-1 in Detroit.