New England Patriots release 2020 season schedule

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 10: A detailed view of the helmets of New England Patriots prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have released their 2020 season schedule.

The Patriots 2020 season includes a division rivalry opener, five nationally-televised games and matchups against six 2019 playoff teams including both Super Bowl participants from last season.

Week one will begin against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

The full preseason and regular season schedules are available below:

2020 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wk 1, Aug. 13-17* Detroit Lions

Wk 2, Aug. 20-24* Carolina Panthers

Wk 3, Aug. 27-30* at Philadelphia Eagles

Wk 4, Sept. 3-4* at New York Giants

*-Specific dates and times TBD. All games will air on Patriots Preseason TV Network.

2020 PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 13 Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS

Sunday, Sept. 20 at Seattle Seahawks – 8:20 p.m. – NBC Boston – NBC

Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Raiders – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS

Sunday, Oct. 4 at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS

Sunday, Oct. 11 Denver Broncos – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Sunday, Oct. 18 BYE WEEK

Sunday, Oct. 25 San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Sunday, Nov., 1 at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Monday, Nov. 9 at New York Jets – 8:15 p.m. – WCVB – ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 15 Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m. – NBC Boston – NBC*

Sunday, Nov. 22 at Houston Texans – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Sunday, Nov. 29 Arizona Cardinals – 1 p.m. – WFXT – FOX*

Sunday, Dec. 6 at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Thursday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 p.m. – WBZ – FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 20 at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

Monday, Dec. 28 Buffalo Bills – 8:15 p.m. – WCVB – ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 3 New York Jets – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*

(* Game time and network subject to possible flexible scheduling adjustment. Bold indicates nationally televised games)