New England Patriots release 2020 season schedule

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have released their 2020 season schedule.
The Patriots 2020 season includes a division rivalry opener, five nationally-televised games and matchups against six 2019 playoff teams including both Super Bowl participants from last season.
Week one will begin against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
The full preseason and regular season schedules are available below:
2020 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE
- Wk 1, Aug. 13-17* Detroit Lions
- Wk 2, Aug. 20-24* Carolina Panthers
- Wk 3, Aug. 27-30* at Philadelphia Eagles
- Wk 4, Sept. 3-4* at New York Giants
*-Specific dates and times TBD. All games will air on Patriots Preseason TV Network.
2020 PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
- Sunday, Sept. 13 Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS
- Sunday, Sept. 20 at Seattle Seahawks – 8:20 p.m. – NBC Boston – NBC
- Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Raiders – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 4 at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 11 Denver Broncos – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Sunday, Oct. 18 BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Oct. 25 San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Sunday, Nov., 1 at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Monday, Nov. 9 at New York Jets – 8:15 p.m. – WCVB – ESPN
- Sunday, Nov. 15 Baltimore Ravens – 8:20 p.m. – NBC Boston – NBC*
- Sunday, Nov. 22 at Houston Texans – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Sunday, Nov. 29 Arizona Cardinals – 1 p.m. – WFXT – FOX*
- Sunday, Dec. 6 at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:25 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Thursday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 p.m. – WBZ – FOX/NFLN/Amazon
- Sunday, Dec. 20 at Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
- Monday, Dec. 28 Buffalo Bills – 8:15 p.m. – WCVB – ESPN
- Sunday, Jan. 3 New York Jets – 1 p.m. – WBZ – CBS*
(* Game time and network subject to possible flexible scheduling adjustment. Bold indicates nationally televised games)