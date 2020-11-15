New England Patriots face Baltimore Ravens in primetime matchup

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are set to face the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 10 Sunday night primetime matchup.

The Patriots definitely have their hands full with Baltimore having such a versatile offensive attack especially with their running game. But, the Patriots looked a lot better against the New York Jets last week. And with a much tougher foe in Baltimore, they’re going to have to play nearly perfect football and have a strong run defense for a win Sunday night.

The Patriots are hoping to turn things around after ending their four game losing streak. Cam Newton is coming off his first game without a turnover since Week 2, so Pats fans are hoping he can continue to protect the football tonight.

Last week Cam went to Jakobi Meyers early and often so he’ll look to build off that success Sunday night against the Ravens. The quarterback on the other side of the ball, Lamar Jackson has a similar style to Cam both guys like to run the ball.

The key to Sunday night’s victory will be whoever does a better job at stopping the run.

You can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots game right here on 22News. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.