New England Patriots fans excited for first pre-season game against Detriot Lions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots open their 2019 pre-season Thursday night.

Football is finally back, and the Super Bowl champions will open their pre-season at 7:30 p.m., playing the Lions in Detroit. After joint practices this week, the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions will open their preseasons at Ford Field in Detroit.

Patriots fans are ecstatic now that football season is officially underway.

“Oh, really excited,” said Jack Delaney of Nahant. “Always look forward to a Patriots season. The last 20 years have been incredible, so it’s been really good for us.”

New England and Detroit will face off for the tenth time in the team’s history and the Lions have 6-3 in the preseason matchups, but Patriots fans are not too worried about that stat. They think the Patriots will open their preseason with a win.

“I think it’s going to be a very well matched up game,” said Connor MacDonald of Amesbury. “It will be very close, but I feel like the Patriots will come out on top.”

Last year, after going 3 and 1 in the preseason, the Patriots went all the way, beating the LA Rams in Super Bowl 53. Although the regular season hasn’t started yet, fans are already making predictions.

“I think they are going to go 13-3, I don’t see nobody beating us,” said Steven MacDonald of Amesbury.

Fans won’t be seeing 20-year veteran, and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady play in Thursday’s game. He’ll be sitting on the sidelines with a number of other veteran players so they can rest and avoid an injury.

Week 1 of preseason is used as a chance for other players to prove themselves so you will be seeing many new faces.

You can watch Thursday’s game on 22News starting at 7:30 p.m.