CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are kicking off their preseason schedule with a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Fans will get their first chance to see some exciting new additions to the team in action, including wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Watch live on 22News at 5 p.m. as 22News reporter Heath Kalb will be in Foxborough to show you inside the action and then stick around as kickoff begins at 7 p.m.

WWLP-22News will broadcast all three of the upcoming pre-season New England Patriots games.

August 10 at 7:00 p.m. – Houston Texans at New England

– Houston Texans at New England August 19 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers

– New England at Green Bay Packers August 25 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Tennessee Titans

The first Patriots home game in Foxboro is against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10th. Tom Brady will be returning to Gillette Stadium that night to be honored.

22News is also set to air the September 17th regular season Patriots game during NBC’s Sunday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins will travel to New England.