FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Training camp is underway for the Patriots as they get ready for three pre-season games next month.

It’s been over 7 months without Patriots football and finally, Wednesday is the day where fans get a little glimpse into the 2023 season. Thousands of fans are at Gillette Stadium watching this new roster together for the first time at the 21st consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium, marking the 64th annual Training Camp for the team.

New England finished last year 8-9 and missed the playoffs but over the offseason, the Patriots who have enjoyed more success than any other franchise over the past two-plus decades made some notable additions including Wide Reciever JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tight End Mike Gesicki, and Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The team is now getting ready for their preseason schedule that includes the Texans at home and then the Packers and Titans on the road before the regular season kicks off in Foxboro on September 10th vs the Eagles.

All three preseason games will be on 22News with New England first hitting the field at home on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m. vs the Texans.