FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots play against Chicago Bears Monday night at Gillette Stadium.
Chicago is 2-4 on the year and coming off 10 days of rest since their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are 3-3, winning 38 to 15 against the Browns on Sunday. October 16th.
22News Reporter Duncan MacLean previews Monday’s games live starting at 5 p.m.
New England Patriots Schedule
- Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS) 7-20 LOSS
- Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS) 17-14 WIN
- Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX) 37-26 LOSS
- Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS) 24-27 LOSS
- Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX) 0-29 WIN
- Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS) 38-15 WIN
- Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)
- Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)
- Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)
- WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK
- Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)
- Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)
- Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)
- Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)
- Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)
- Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)
- Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)
- Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)