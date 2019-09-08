NFL Week 1: Patriots vs Steelers

FOXBOUROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The reigning champs are back on the field in pursuit of banner number 7.

The Patriots are starting the season relatively healthy. Three players are listed as questionable on the injury report including Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. However Patriots star Julian Edelman is in the clear after battling a thumb injury in the preseason.

Patriots fans can also expect to see Josh Gordon Sunday night. This is the wide receivers first meaningful game since he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely last December.

Hundreds of fans filled the tailgate lots before Sunday night’s game. 22News spoke with one fan who said a 6th Super Bowl banner makes the home opener much more special.

“End of summer can be a bummer but the best thing about it is the beginning of football,” Josija James said. “We’ve got the 20th season of Tom Brady, a 6th banner It just never gets old.”

Speaking of new faces the Patriots got a new addition to the team just about 24 hours ago with signing of Antonio Brown that sent The NFL world for whirlwind.

The Patriots signed the star wide receiver Saturday night after his Raiders career didn’t even make it to Week 1 and now he’s the newest Patriot.

Brown inked a one year $15 million deal with the Patriots after getting released by the Oakland Raiders.

Brown is not eligible to play till Week 2. One fan told 22News despite his off the field antics Brown should be fine as long as he focuses on football.

“At first I wasn’t happy, I thought why do we always have to fix the headcases,” Laura Ricker said. “Maybe we’ll do good, I’ve been proven wrong in the past with other players.”

The earliest Brown can play is next week against the Miami Dolphins.

You can watch Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 22News. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.

How excited are you for tonight's game?!



Search #GoPats on the GIF keyboard and let us know below using your favorite #Patriots GIFs. pic.twitter.com/R9hkeCxyJe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2019