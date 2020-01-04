NFL Wild Card: Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s game day!

For the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots are playing on Wild Card weekend.

The 12-4 Patriots will take on the 9-7 Tennessee Titans at in Foxboro Saturday night.

The last time the Patriots played in the first round of playoffs was back in 2009. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens then but fans at Gillette Stadium Saturday are hoping for a much different outcome.

New England has struggled on offense this season with receivers but Patriots fans know, if you can count on anything, it’s Brady in the post season.

“Confident, confident,” Cody Adams of Connecticut told 22News. “I mean it’s Tom Brady. I’m always confident when he’s behind center.”

“I want to see the offense show up today. I don’t think Tom will let us down today,” added Peter Brodeur of Rhode Island.

Saturday could be Tom Brady’s last game in a Patriots uniform at Gillette Stadium. At the end of this season, he will become a free agent.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s Wild Card game is schedule for 8:15 p.m.