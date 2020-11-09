No fans allowed at Gillette Stadium for remainder of 2020 season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WTNH)– There will be no fans at New England Patriots games for the rest of the 2020 season.

Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, announced on Monday that fans will no longer be allowed due to restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Governor’s Executive Order prohibits large capacity venues from opening to the public and that will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

Gillette Stadium released the following statement on the matter: