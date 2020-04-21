Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reports say

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, makes a catch next to Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Gronkowski, the retired Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady could soon be reunited in Tampa Bay.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says the New England Patriots have agreed to trade the retired tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BREAKING: Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/W28QUzUNKO — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the trade is just pending a physical.

In addition to Gronkowski, Schefter says the Bucs would get a seventh-round pick. The Bucs would be giving up a fourth-round pick, Schefter reports, citing sources.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.