1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,961 deaths, 41,199 COVID-19 cases total Governor Baker announced schools will remain closed for remainder of school year due to COVID-19

Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reports say

New England Patriots

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, makes a catch next to Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Gronkowski, the retired Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE’s performance center. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady could soon be reunited in Tampa Bay.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says the New England Patriots have agreed to trade the retired tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the trade is just pending a physical.

In addition to Gronkowski, Schefter says the Bucs would get a seventh-round pick. The Bucs would be giving up a fourth-round pick, Schefter reports, citing sources.

Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

New England Patriots on Twitter

Donate Today