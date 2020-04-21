Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady could soon be reunited in Tampa Bay.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says the New England Patriots have agreed to trade the retired tight end to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the trade is just pending a physical.
In addition to Gronkowski, Schefter says the Bucs would get a seventh-round pick. The Bucs would be giving up a fourth-round pick, Schefter reports, citing sources.
Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract.
Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.