Patriots announce reduced capacity, preliminary guidelines for fans at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots informed ticket holders Tuesday of the preliminary guidelines they’ll have to follow if allowed to visit Gillette Stadium this season.

According to a news release from the Patriots, pending local and state approval, if Gillette Stadium allows fans in the stands this season, they will be expected to host about 20 percent of its total capacity.

Fans will also be asked to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from other people, tickets will be arranged in blocks of 10 seats or less and the first eight rows of stadium seats will not be used. Face coverings will also be required at all times inside the stadium.

The Patriots also announced that parking for 2020 home games will be free of charge in all Gillette Stadium parking lots. Walk-up sales at the Patriots ticket office will also be suspended, and all tickets will be mobile.

According to the news release, Patriots Putnam Club and Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets if fans are allowed, and any remaining ticket inventory will go on-sale to the general public once the member process is complete.