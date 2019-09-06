Patriots begin week one preparations for Steelers

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Everyone on the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots was accounted at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots enter their title defense against the Steelers with 53 healthy players.

Quarterback Tom Brady has had his way against the Steelers in his career, with 11-3 all-time including 3-0 in the playoffs and 2-0 on “banner nights.”

But he said week one games are different.

“You put up a plan and think it’s going to work and you get into the ring, so to speak, and you go at it,” Brady said.

The New England Patriots will unveil their sixth super bowl banner on Sunday night in Foxborough when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m.

