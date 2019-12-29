Patriots fall 24-27 to Miami, lose first-round bye

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive end Trent Harris in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are headed to the playoffs for the 17th time in the Brady-Belichick era but not in the way they wanted.

The Patriots fell 24-27 to the Miami Dolphins Sunday which means they are seeded 3rd in the AFC and won’t have a bye week, leaving many questioning whether this season will end early in the postseason.

“I’m a little skeptical, I’m a little worried but I think it’s going to be good,” Joe Carter told 22News. “I’m hoping for the best.”

Having to play in the first round of the playoffs is going to be tough for the Patriots. Many of their key players are battling injuries including, star wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Fans haven’t lost all hope though. The Patriots did earn their 11th consecutive AFC East title this season.

“I don’t think it will be as bad,” said Chris Williams. “We can still beat most of the teams that are in the playoffs but the first round bye would definitely help.”

It’s still undecided who the Patriots will be playing but they’ll definitely be playing in the first round of the playoffs.