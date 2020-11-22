Patriots fall to Texans, 27-20

CLEVELAND (WPRI) — The Patriots winning streak ends at 2 games after falling to the Texans 27-10 on Sunday.

The Patriots struck first, after only giving up one first down before the Texans had to punt, they took the ball 84-yards down the field, capped off with a 9-yard run by RB Damien Harris, making it 7-0 Pats.

The Texans came right back on their next possession. They only needed six plays, one of those a 44-yard pass by QB Deshaun Watson to WR Brandin Cooks, to tie the game after Watson found WR Randall Cobb for a short 3-yard TD.

The score stayed 7-7 into the 2nd quarter, until Nick Folk drilled a 45-yard field goal, making it 10-7.

The Texans came right back down the field, with the help of a couple 20+ pass completions from Watson. Then, the Texans QB kept it himself for a 4-yard run to make it 14-10.

After a Patriots punt, the Texans were able to pad their lead, marching 80-yards down the field, ending with a 6-yard pass to WR Keke Coutee, taking a 21-10 lead into halftime.

After a pair of 3-and-out’s on both sides to begin the 2nd half, Cam Newton found WR Damiere Byrd for a 42-yard TD score, making it 21-17.

When the Texans got the ball back, then K Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked 36-yard field goal, giving them a 24-17 lead.

The Patriots used up a chunk of the game clock on their next drive, almost 10 minutes, but were only able to get a 38-yard field goal from Folk, making it a 24-20 game.

The battle of field goals continued on the Texans next drive as Fairbairn put a 46-yarder through the uprights, making it a 27-20 game with just over 4 minutes left.

The Patriots took over, hoping to tie the score, however that fell short as they failed to complete on a 4th and 4 at the Houston 24-yard line.

They were able to force the Texans to punt, and got the ball back, but needed to go 71-yard with only 9 seconds left.

After a short gain that stopped the clock, Newton was not able to complete a long pass to TE Ryan Izzo, and the Pats fall to 4-6 on the year.

Next up for the Patriots, a visit from the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, 28-21.

