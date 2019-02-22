Patriots fans have mixed reactions about Kraft allegations

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Few NFL owners are as beloved by their fans as Robert Kraft. So, when news broke that the owner of the Super Bowl Champion Patriots was caught up in a prostitution and sex trafficking sting in Florida, the reactions at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro ranged from shock to outrage.

Police Friday said Kraft’s name is on the list of 25 people who will face charges in connection to a crackdown on human trafficking and spa sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Police said they have video evidence of Kraft paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

Several fans at Foxboro Friday had the mantra “Free Bob Kraft.” One fan said the rest of the country is “out to get the Patriots,” but hopes the allegations aren’t true.

Other fans said they were outraged by the allegations and are in disbelief, while another was optimistic this will not impact the next season and Patriots will win a 7th Super Bowl ring.