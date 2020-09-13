Patriots head into first game of the season against the Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are back in action Sunday and they’ll start off their season on their own turf.

For the first time in 18 years, the Patriots are starting the season without Tom Brady as their starting quarterback. The Patriots will make their 2020 debut at Gillette Stadium Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

It’s been a wild off-season with the departure of Tom Brady in the midst of a pandemic. Now the team is looking to their new starting quarterback Cam Newton to lead the team to their seventh Super Bowl victory. The Patriots have also had several players opt out due to the pandemic but despite all the change, the man in the hoodie is still here… Head Coach Bill Belichick.

The game will kick off around 1:00 p.m. but with no fans allowed. Following consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board, stadium officials were not permitted to host fans at opening day.

The odds-makers like the Patriots chances this year. According to Caesers Sportsbook, New England’s odds to win the AFC are 9-1 and 20-1 to win The Super Bowl.