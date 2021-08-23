Patriots’ Newton out until Thursday due to ‘misunderstanding’ about COVID tests

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will be out of practice until Thursday because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 tests.

On Saturday, Newton traveled to a club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area, according to a release from the team.

“He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative,” the release said. “Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.”

Newton will continue participating virtually in team activities until he can return to the facility.