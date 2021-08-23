Patriots’ Newton out until Thursday due to ‘misunderstanding’ about COVID tests

New England Patriots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will be out of practice until Thursday because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 tests.

On Saturday, Newton traveled to a club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area, according to a release from the team.

“He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative,” the release said. “Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.”

Newton will continue participating virtually in team activities until he can return to the facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Donate Today