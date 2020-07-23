Patriots new QB Cam Newton arrives in Boston ahead of training camp

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif Jameis Winston, Jadeveon Clowney and Newtown didn’t have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. The three former No. 1 overall draft picks are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(WWLP) – The Patriots new quarterback Cam Newton is officially in New England, he touched down at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday evening.

Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Newton is a 9-year veteran of the league who spent all of his career with the Carolina Panthers before coming to the Patriots.

Training Camp is expected to start in Foxborough on Tuesday, where he will be competing with Jared Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting quarterback spot this year