New England Patriots release Antonio Brown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown Friday, less than two weeks after he signed a contract with the team.

The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time. New England Patriots

Brown was seen practicing with the team earlier Friday, but in the afternoon, he tweeted, thanking the organization for the opportunity they gave him.

Nike also cut ties with Brown, a day after a second woman came forward, accusing him of sexual assault misconduct. New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said during a news conference on Friday, that the team was looking into some things and refused to answer any further questions.

Before the second accuser came forward, Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit on September 10 saying he raped her, a day after the Patriots signed him.

Brown has denied all sexual misconduct allegations. He was expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Before thanking the team, Brown tweeted: