Patriots stumble against 49ers, losing third consecutive game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots have now lost three straight games following their 33-6 defeat to The San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Patriots have had consecutive weeks of ugly losses to both the Denver Broncos last week and now The San Francisco 49ers.

Cam Newton was benched late in the game for Jarret Stidham yesterday after Cam threw three interceptions. 22News spoke with one Pats fan who said their streak of making it to the playoffs could be in jeopardy this season.

West Springfield resident, Casey Pitoniak told 22News, “Cam just isn’t as good as Brady and Edelman’s all banged up so we’re going downhill a lot downhill.”

The last time this team started out 2-4 was in the year 2000. That was two decades ago before the Brady era even began. Drew Bledsoe was the starting QB last time the Pats posted that record.

Pats will head on the road next week to take on division rival Buffalo Bills.