Patriots take on Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 matchup

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver N’Keal Harry, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are taking on the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

It’s wet, it’s windy, it’s cold, but that isn’t stopping this big week 12 matchup.

It was a pretty quiet game to start. Neither team had even reached the end zone until late in the first quarter. But that all changed after the Patriots recovered a blocked punt at the 12 yard line.

Brady then connected with rookie N’Keal Harry for a touchdown, the first of his career.

Stephon Gilmore intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass in the 2nd quarter, which led to a 44 yard field goal.

The Patriots defense is doing a great job of keeping Dallas’ star players quiet…they are making it really hard for QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezkeil Elliot.

Fans came into this game pretty nervous, but they are confident the Patriots will get it done.

Jeffrey Slendes of Maine told 22News, “It will be a really good game. I’m a little bit nervous, because we have some injury prone going on, but as long as we have Tom Brady on our side, we always have a shot.”

Fans at this game also got to witness Tom Brady extend his NFL record. His touchdown pass to N’Keal Harry marks his 75th touchdown target.