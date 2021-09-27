Patriots vs Buccaneers: Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a big football game coming up next Sunday Night.

Week 4 in the NFL features an all-time matchup coming to Foxborough. Tom Brady is returning for his first game as a visitor at Gillette Stadium and it’ll air live on 22News on Sunday Night Football.

All this week, we will be analyzing this historic game and what it means for Brady, Belichick, the Patriots, and fans all over New England. Before we recap all the history Tom made with the Patriots over his 20 years with the team, let’s look at one more historic record he could claim this Sunday.

Heading into the Bucs game with the Rams Sunday night, Brady was 499 yards short of the NFL all-time passing yards record. The Bucs lost but Brady completed 41 of 55 for 432 yards against the Rams.

That makes Brady the second quarterback ever to break the career 80,000 yards mark and leaves him just 67 yards short of the all-time record. He’s the only one in top-five still playing and is over 19,000 yards ahead of the next active quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.



Brady threw 74,000 of those yards in a Patriots’ uniform and 35,000 at Gillette Stadium. So far this year, he’s averaging 362 yards per game. That means he will likely take his place atop the list against the Patriots, an ironic twist to an already dream match up.

It’s Tom Brady and the Bucs against Bill Belichick and the Patriots Sunday night on 22News, kick off at 8:20.