Patriots vs Giants at Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – We are just a few short hours away from the kickoff of the Patriots/Giants game.
The Patriots are undefeated through five games and the Giants are beat up and have been struggling. The 2-3 Giants are without their top four offensive players, star running back Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee) are all out tonight.
Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will have to face the NFL’s best defense.
The Patriots defense still hasn’t let up a passing touchdown this season and they’ve only given up twenty points.
Both teams are coming off a short week of practice with only having 3 days in between games. Quarterback Tom Brady could set another record tonight. He is just 18 passing yards away from passing Peyton Manning for 2nd on the NFL all-time passing yards list.
