Report: Fourth Patriots player test positive for COVID-19

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth player from the New England Patriots has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.
The report comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also said the Patriots building has been shut down while more testing occurs.
The fourth player has not been named but currently on the Patriots’ reserve list is Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray.
Stephon Gilmore tested positive last Wednesday, two days after the Patriots played their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Patriots Broncos game that was supposed to be played on Sunday was rescheduled earlier this week to Monday.