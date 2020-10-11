Report: Fourth Patriots player test positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA – AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth player from the New England Patriots has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The report comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also said the Patriots building has been shut down while more testing occurs.

Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The fourth player has not been named but currently on the Patriots’ reserve list is Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore and Bill Murray.

Stephon Gilmore tested positive last Wednesday, two days after the Patriots played their Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots Broncos game that was supposed to be played on Sunday was rescheduled earlier this week to Monday.