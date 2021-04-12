Reports: Patriots cut Julian Edelman after failed physical

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. Edelman was arrested Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s car. Police say Edelman caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills. The 33-year-old receiver was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court in April. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has played his last down as a New England Patriot, according to reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the Patriots terminated Edelman’s contract, citing a failed physical.

The star wide receiver spent 11 years with the team and was crowned Super Bowl LIII MVP after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.

Rapoport added that Edelman has been working to come back from a knee injury. He expects Edelman to make a decision on his future in the NFL soon.

Now former #Patriots WR Julian Edelman has been working to get his knee right. The odds were long, but that was his goal and hope. He has a decision to make on his future, which I imagine will come soon. https://t.co/4WwFrgnoKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

