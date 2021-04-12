Reports: Patriots cut Julian Edelman after failed physical

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman has played his last down as a New England Patriot, according to reports.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on Twitter that the Patriots terminated Edelman’s contract, citing a failed physical.
The star wide receiver spent 11 years with the team and was crowned Super Bowl LIII MVP after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3.
Rapoport added that Edelman has been working to come back from a knee injury. He expects Edelman to make a decision on his future in the NFL soon.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.