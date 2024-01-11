FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – ESPN is reporting that the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are parting ways after 24 seasons.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that the future Hall of Famer is out as Patriots head coach; wrapping up a legacy in New England that includes six championships, 10 trips to the Super Bowl, 17 division titles, and more than 265 wins.

The Patriots, however, are coming off the worst season of Belichick’s coaching career, finishing 4-13.

Belichick and Patriots owner Bob Kraft are expected to hold a media availability at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at noon.